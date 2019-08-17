Uganda women’s football national team skipper Tracy Jones Akiror has joined Seminole College in Oklahoma, USA.

The midfielder left Uganda for the US on Saturday to join her new team on a three-year deal.

The agreement will have Akiror play for Seminole College but study on a scholarship in return.

At Seminole College, she joins former teammate Yudaya Nakayenze who joined the same college last year.

The two were key figures in guiding Kawempe Muslim SS to several titles including the FUFA Women Elite League.

In total, the number of Ugandan female footballers who have joined teams in the USA in recent years comes to five.

Besides Nakayenze and Akiror, Sandra Nabweteme and Joan Nakirya both former players at Kawempe Muslim are currently at South West Oklahoma State University while Sandra Nantumbwe is at Redlands College.

Akiror who was a contender for the best female footballer in Uganda last year has been a key figure for Kawempe Muslim guiding the team to four league titles.