Rajiv Ruparelia has progressively paved the way to his Clubman Rally Championship category promotion.

The rookie claimed a successive victory in the Autocross Championship in Kapeeka on Sunday.

Ruparelia and co-driver Enoch Olinga become the first winner at the new Kapeeka Race Track edging Jonas Kasiime by only three seconds in the two runs of the 2.38km stage.

Rajiv cruised in Moses Lumala’s Mitsubishi EvoIX instead of his usual VW Polo Proto.

“I am delighted for this victory. The track was really nice and did what I could to keep top. Now, am looking forward to winning something substantial.

“I really want to thank Moses Lumala who let me use his car. It was a big gesture that can make one build trust in the fraternity. I blew the VW engine during Pearl and it was still down

“Big thanks also to general Saleh Saleh who let us enjoy the beautiful track and the organisers,” said Rajiv.

After successfully completing three Autocross events and a chance to route open during Pearl Rally, Rajiv is now nearing his promotion to the Clubman Rally Championship.

“I have always felt ripe to take on the big competition, but am glad I can finally join. If the rules allow, then we shall be able to take on the Fort Portal event,” he asserted.

Jonas Kasiime finished second on Sunday followed by Christakis Fitidis.

Edson Mungyereza came fourth while Andrew Musoke and Fred Busulwa finished in fifth and sixth respectively.

Ali Omar Yasser finished ninth overall to top the Buggy Class ahead of Paddy and Alastair Blick.