Sam Ssimbwa believes fans at Kyabagu stadium watched a very exciting game between hosts Wakiso Giants and URA in the 5/6 Classification match in the Fufa Super Eight.

The two sides played a thrilling game that ended 2-2 in normal time before URA won 4-2 in penalties.

“It was a very good of football and I hope the fans really enjoyed it,” said Ssimbwa who believe he got a very good test ahead of the new season.

“Against Mbarara and Proline, we didn’t use our strongest teams but today we used one of the strongest although we still missed three good players.

Ssimbwa also paid tribute to Wakiso Giants and warned that they will be a tough side despite being debutants in the division.

“I think we are almost ready to play in the league. You can underrate Wakiso because they are coming from Fufa Big League but they will be a strong team in the league.

“They have very good and experienced players and it was a good test and good enough.

Wakiso Giants and URA will face off on September 3 in the league at the same venue, both team’s second game of the new season.