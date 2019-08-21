Left back Ronald “Jajja Walu” Nkonge has signed a three year deal at Uganda Premier League outfit Bright Stars Football Club.

Nkonge has been a player at Buddu Ssaza football team in this year’s Airtel Masaza Cup.

He has previously played at Masaka Secondary School, Villa Joogo, Buddu and lately Gomba in the famous Masaza tourney.

He also had a training stint at Express Football Club but was unable to secure a licence.

I am very humbled having joined bright stars football Club. i am ready to serve above self as i embark on a new journey in top flight football. Ronald “Jajja Walu” Nkonge, left full back

Bright Stars has also captured the signature of winger Daniel Mugwanya who was at Water FC last season in the FUFA Big league.

Now coached by Muhammed Kisekka who replaced Fred Kajoba, Bright Stars is busy preparing for the new upcoming season where they kick off at their new home (Muteesa II Wankulukuku Stadium) against Vipers on Friday, 30th August 2019.

Last season, they finished in 8th position on the 16 team log with 41 points, losing in the Stanbic Uganda Cup finals to Proline.