Two of the three schools that represented Uganda in girls football at the ongoing Federation of East Africa Secondary School Association (FEASSA) games in Arusha, Tanzania have qualified to the semifinal stage.

Kawempe Muslim SS and Mukono High School sealed slots in the final four leading their respective groups.

St. Noa SS Zzana, the other Ugandan school, however, failed to make the cut after losing their last two group games to finish third in Group B.

Despite losing their last group game 1-0 to Kenya’s Itigo on Wednesday, Kawempe Muslim progressed to the semifinals as leaders of Group A with 9 points.

The school coached by Ayub Khalifa had already won their opening three games.

In the semifinals on Thursday, Kawempe Muslim will take on Nyakach another Kenyan side that finished second in Group B.

Mukono High School will face Itigo in the other semifinal on Thursday.

The team coached by Ismail Mukiibi boasts of the leading goal scorer in Fauziah Najjemba who has 9 goals in 4 games.

Ugandan schools are seeking to put a halt to a 7-year wait since Kawempe Muslim won the championship in 2012.