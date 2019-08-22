Ndejje Angels 65-73 KCCA

JKL Dolphins 68-81 Warriors

At the start of the 2019 National Basketball League, it was a given that City Oilers, Power, Warriors, UCU Canons, KIU Titans, JKL Dolphins and Ndejje Angels would make the playoffs.

With just one more post-season place up for grabs, the battle would be between usual suspects Sharing Youth, KCCA and probably Falcons as the outsider.

As largely expected, Falcons fell out of contention early but it was not until Wednesday night that the eighth seed was all but determined after KCCA Men came from 11 points down to beat Ndejje.

While Sharing Youth has a mathematical chance of making the postseason which requires them to beat City Oilers, it will be difficult against a side that has not seen defeat in the second round.

KCCA exploded in the fourth quarter for 24 points to shock Ndejje University Angels, 73-65, at Lugogo Indoor Stadium to all but seal a playoff place thanks to Richard Ongom’s 27 points.

KCCA edged the opening quarter 16-15, but there was nothing to separate the sides in the second before Ndejje pulled away to an 11-point lead midway the third quarter. KCCA, however, chipped away and were within 3 points (52-49) at the end for the period with Ongom hitting a huge 3-pointer to close the gap as time expired.

Samuel Ajak knocked down a 3-ball at the start of the fourth quarter to extend Ndejje’s lead to six points but KCCA never fell far behind and Ongom hit a pair of throws that gave his side a 58-57 lead with just over six minutes to play.

Innocent Ochera (20 points) connected from the foul line to restore Ndejje’s lead but once Marc Mathe (8 points) hit a 3-pointer to put KCCA back into the lead, the side never trailed again despite a jittery final five minutes in which both sides committed multiple turnovers.

Stephen Nyeko, Victor Aleny and Francis Mbuyi came in handy with 8 points apiece and the latter picked 9 rebounds.

Next Games

KCCA return to action on Friday, August 23 against Warriors and will complete their regular-season schedule on Sunday, August 25 against City Oilers.

Ndejje, on the other hand, will play Our Savior on Saturday, August 24 and complete their normal season schedule against Falcons on Wednesday, August 28.