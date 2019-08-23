FUFA Women Elite League side Lady Doves from Masindi district has parted ways with their head coach Oliver Mbekeka.

The development was confirmed to this website by the club PRO Godfrey Nsigwire indicating there was a mutual agreement to terminate the contract.

“The club and the coach have agreed to end their relationship. We thank coach Mbekeka for the time she has been with us and wish her well,” he confirmed.

Mbekeka, a former Crested Cranes player joined Lady Doves at the start of last season on a two-year deal.

Whereas it is stated there was a mutual agreement, reports indicate the club top brass decided to sack the coach after failing to win any silverware last season.

After making several marquee signings last season, Lady Doves ended the season trophyless losing two finals, FUFA Women Elite League and FUFA Women’s Cup to UCU Lady Cardinals and Makerere University respectively.

Among the several players that Lady Doves signed included Riticia Nabbosa, Gladys Nakitto, Daisy Nakaziro, Winnie Babirye, Mary Nafula Wanjiku, Lilian Zeddy Veronica among others.

However, on the other hand, there were also reports of interference in team selection from the club administrators and it should be noted that coach Mbekeka at one time went AWOL during the course of last season.

The club has appointed Fred Musiime as the interim coach as the search for a new head coach goes on.

Musiime was in charge of Lady Doves as they won promotion to the top tier league.