Home Football LIVE: KCCA Vs African Stars – CAF Champions League FootballLive LIVE: KCCA Vs African Stars – CAF Champions League By David Isabirye - August 23, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Telegram RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Football KCCA 2-0 African Stars: Uganda’s ambassadors surge forward to the next stage Football John Adriko: Left back joins Mbarara City Football Lady Doves relieve coach Mbekeka of her duties LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Latest news KCCA 2-0 African Stars: Uganda’s ambassadors surge forward to the next... August 23, 2019