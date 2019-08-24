Police received a boost ahead of the kick-off of the new season with midfielder Ben Ocen re-joining the club.

The experienced attacker who can ably play as a right winger or as a forward left the club a few games into last season and reportedly sought adventure in Asia.

By then, he had scored twice for the club including one of the goals in the 2-1 win over Nyamityobora.

His return gives coach Abdallah Mubiru options in attack after the club lost their talisman Juma Balinya to Tanzania’s Young Africans.

And now we introduce our new 2019/20 Away Jersey for this Season in the @UPL#WeAreCops pic.twitter.com/sJ1EdOgWLo — Uganda Police Football Club (@UgPoliceFC) August 22, 2019

The 2005 league winners have also added promising Samson Andrew Kigozi, Henry Katongole, and Denis Rukundo and experienced centre forward Herman Wasswa among others.

The Cops open their 2019/20 campaign away to Onduparaka on August 30 at Prisons Grounds, Luzira.