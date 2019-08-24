CAF Confederation Cup (Return Leg):

Masters Security Services (Malawi) 0-0 Proline (Uganda) *Proline advances 3-0 on aggregate

Uganda’s Proline Football Club held Malawi opposition Masters Security Services to a goal-less draw during the return leg of the CAF Confederation Cup played at the Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe city.

The result meant that the Ugandan representatives, on their first time of asking at the continental stage progressed to the next stage 3-0 on aggregate.

The first leg played a fortnight ago at the Star Times Stadium in Lugogo had ended 3-0 in favour of the Ugandans.

This was the first game for Mathias Lule at the club since replacing Shafik Bisaso who resigned as he is headed for further studies in Europe.

Proline will now square off with Rwanda’s Association Sportive (AS) De Kigali during the first round double legged encounter at the next stage.

AS Kigali eliminated Tanzania’s Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC) following a 2-1 away win at the national stadium in Dar es salaam.

The first leg between the two sides in Rwanda had ended goal-less.

Proline XI:

Hassan Matovu (Goalkeeper), Saka Mpiima, Yusuf Lubowa Mukisa, Mustafa Mujuzi, Bernard Muwanga, Sam “Tiyo” Kintu, Ibrahim Wamannah, James Penza Begisa, Hakim Kiwanuka, Noordin Bunjo (Captain), Ivan Bogere

Substitutes: