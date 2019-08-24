CAF Confederation Cup (1st Round):

KMC (Tanzania) 1-2 As Kigali (Rwanda)

*AS Kigali progressed 2-1 on aggregate

Rwanda’s Association Sportive (AS) De Kigali progressed to the second round of the CAF Confederation Cup following a 2-1 victory over Tanzania’s Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC) at the National Stadium, Dar es salaam on Friday.

AS Kigali took a slim 1-0 lead into the half time break, scoring through Rashid Kalisa after 30 minutes.

Eric Nsabimana doubled the advantage on 64 minutes to make it 2-0.

Yusuf Ndikumana pulled a goal back in the 87th minute for Jackson Mayanja’s coached side.

AS Kigali, home to Ugandan born goalkeeper Shamiru “Blessed” Batte will now play the winner between Ugandan side Proline FC and Masters Security Services of Malawi.

Proline takes on Masters Security Services in Blantyre during the return leg, having won 3-0 in Kampala.