Uganda’s hopes for medals in boxing at the 2019 All Africa Games continue to dwindle with fighters bowing out.

Captain Shadir Musa Bwogi suffered the first blow, bowing out at the hands of Zambia’s Nkumu Silungwe at the round of 16.

On Friday, two of Uganda medal hopefuls Joshua Tukamwehebwa and Solomon Geko also were dumped out.

Promising teenager Tukamuhebwa alias ‘The Punisher’ was given a tough reception at this stage against experienced Richarno Colin who won 5-0 in the quarterfinals.

Colin who won gold at the 2011 All Africa Games and also represented Mauritius at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing used his experience to blow out Tukamuhebwa.

In the Super heavyweight category, Solomon Geko lost 4-1 to Nigeria’s Solomon Adebayo.

The other male boxers yet to enter the ring include Champion Busingye, David Ssemujju and Isaac Masembe who all fight today.

Masembe will face Rocky Bukasa Biakulowa from Congo in the featherweight (57KGS).

In the flyweight category, Champion Busingye will be up against Juliano Maquina from Mozambique at the quarterfinal stage.

Female boxer Jalia Nali will also be in action today against Ndarata Amodine from the Central African Republic.