2019 FEASSA Games | Semifinals

Mukono High School 0 (9) -0(8) Itigo

Kawempe Muslim SS 2(4)-2(3) Nyagach

For the first in the history of the Federation of East Africa Secondary School Association (FEASSA) games, there will be an all Ugandan affair in the final of girls football.

This comes after Kawempe Muslim SS and Mukono High School negotiating past their respective opponents in the semifinals on Friday.

Mukono High School made it to the final for the first time after overcoming Kenya’s Itigo in a closely contested semifinal clash.

Normal time ended in a barren draw and therefore kicks from the penalty mark had to settle the scores between the two teams.

The team coached by Ismail Mukiibi eventually won the contest 9-8 to progress.

Despite losing their opening game to St. Noa SS, Mukono High have since stepped up their efforts to eventually go all the way.

Led by influential skipper Fauziah Najjemba who leads the scoring charts with nine goals, the 2017 national championship winners will seek the become only the second Ugandan school to lift the coveted title.

However, they will have to do that against Kawempe Muslim who won the regional title in 2012.

Kawempe Muslim saw off Nyagach (also from Kenya) to reach the final.

The Ayub coached side won 5-4 on penalties after normal time had ended in a two-all draw.

This is the third time in a row that Kawempe Muslim is reaching the final but have lost the previous two.

The final is slated for Saturday as the 2019 FEASSA edition comes to a climax.