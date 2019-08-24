Saturday August 24, 2019

Bingu National stadium, Lilongwe

Matia Lule will be the man in the spotlight when Proline takes on Masters Security in the reverse fixture of the preliminary round of the Caf Confederation.

The Ugandan side go into the game with a health 3-0 lead from the first leg that was masterminded by Shafik Bisaso who has since quit the club to upgrade his coaching badges.

The fixture marks Lule’s first since taking over at the club and will be desperate to get off to a good start.

The visitors are favourites to advance and anything besides that will leave eggs in Lule’s face.

Ivan Bogere, the chief tormentor of the Masters Security in Kampala will still be the main man on the afternoon along with skipper Noordin Bunjo and Bright Anukani.

Bernard Muwanga and Mustafa Mujjuzi will be required to keep things tight at the back if Proline are to advance to the next stage where AS Kigali of Rwanda is lurking.