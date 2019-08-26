The 2019/20 Caf Champions League final qualifying round pairings have been confirmed.

Ugandan champions KCCA will take on Angola’s Petro Atletico de Luanda, Micho’s Zamalek face off against Generation Foot while Jamal Salim and Al Hilal will be up against Nigeria’s Enyimba.

In other fixtures involving Ugandans, Gor Mahia, home to Shafik Batambuze will face Algeria league champions USM Alger, Robert Odongkara’s Horoya AC of Guinea takes on JS Kabylie (Algeria) while Denis Onyango’s Mamelodi Sundowns will battle Cote d’Or of Ivory Coast.

Elsewhere, Umar Kasumba and Juma Balinya will come face to face as Zesco United and Young Africans of Tanzania take on each other.#

The first leg fixtures will be played between September 13-15 while the return legs in a fortnight.

The aggregate winner over two legs will qualify for the Group stages of Africa’s most lucrative club competition with the losers dropping to the Caf Confederation Cup play offs.

The Fixtures

Al-Nasr SC (Libya) vs. Raja CA (Morocco)

JS Kabylie (Algeria) vs. Horoya AC (Guinea)

Elect Sport (Chad) vs. Espérance Tunis (Tunisia)

Enyimba FC (Nigeria) vs. Al Hilal Club (Sudan)

Cano Sport (Equatorial Guinea) vs. Al Ahly SC (Al Ahly)

USM Alger (Algeria) vs. Gor Mahia FC (Kenya)

Asante Kotoko SC (Ghana) vs. Etoile Sahel (Tunisia)

ASC Kara (Togo) vs. AS Vita Club (DR Congo)

Generation Foot (Senegal) vs. Zamalek SC (Egypt)

FC Nouadhibou (Mauritania) vs. Wydad AC (Morocco)

Petro Atletico (Angola) vs. KCCA FC (KCCA)

Cote d’Or (Ivory Coast) vs. Mamelodi Sundowns (Sundowns)

Young Africans (Tanzania) vs. ZESCO United (Zambia)

FC Platinum (Zimbabwe) vs. UD Songo (Mozambique)

Green Eagles (Zambia) vs. Primeiro de Agosto (Angola)

Fosa Juniors (Madagascar) vs. TP Mazembe (DR Congo)