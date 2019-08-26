Uganda Cranes forward Faruku Miya was handed his debut at new club Konyaspor on Sunday.

Miya who joined the Turkish club last week from HNK Gorica of Croatia made his first appearance away to Galatasaray.

The former Vipers SC player came off the bench in the 64th minute replacing Erdon Daci during the one-all draw.

He became the third Ugandan footballer to play in Turkey but the second to play in the top tier league.

Former SC Villa striker the late Magid Musisi was the first Ugandan to play in Turkey at Bursaspor between 1994- 1997. He later played for Carrakkale Dardanelspor from 1997-1999.

The other Ugandan footballer who played in Turkey is Hassan Wasswa Mawanda at Karabukspor and Kayseri Erciyesspor but both were in lower divisions.

Galatasaray took the lead through former Liverpool FC winger Ryan Babel at the hour mark

However, they were reduced to ten men when new signing Jean Michael Seri signed from Fulham FC was sent off in the 76th minute.

Konyaspor got the equalizer in stoppage time (96th minute) through Jens Jonsson to salvage a point.

Konyaspor currently occupies 11th position on the Turkish Super Liga table with two points in as many games.

Miya and his new team will return to action at home on Saturday against Antalayspor.

Galatasaray Starting XI: Fernando Muslera, Mariano, Christian Luyindama, Ryan Donk, Yuto Nagatomo, Steven N’zonzi, Emre Mor, Sofiane Feghouli, Jean Michael Seri, Mbaye Diagne, Ryan Babel

Konyaspor Starting XI: Kirintili Serkan, Oztaran Ferhat, Marin Anicic, Ali Turan, Nejic Skubic, Jens Jonsson, Mako Jevtovic, Erdon Daci, Deni Milosevic, Ali Omer Sahiner, Riad Bajic