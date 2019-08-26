Saturday, August 31 | 8:00AM (EAT) | USC Stadium, Sippy Downs

Sunshine Coast Lightning vs. New South Wales Swifts

The gruelling season of the 2019 Suncorp Super Netball comes down to, at most, three matches for Peace Proscovia and the Sunshine Coast Lightning.

For the first time in franchise history, the Lightning goes into the semifinals as minor premiers having beaten the Adelaide Thunderbirds 58-37 at USC Stadium on Saturday.

Having topped the ladder after the fourteen rounds, Lightning earned the right to host the major semifinal against second-place New South Wales Swifts at their arena – the University of South Coast Stadium.

The timing for the clash couldn’t have been any better for Proscovia’s side as they hit form at the right time. While Lightning has been perfect in the last six matches, the Swifts have managed just three wins.

Twitter | Sunshine Coast Lightning Sunshine Coast Lightning are favourites against NSW Swifts

“I’m actually really pleased when I look at our players in comparison to other teams. I feel physically we’re doing quite well and mentally we’re on tune,” Lightning coach Noeline Taurua said as quoted by the league website.

While the Swifts had to reinvent themselves after losing captain Maddy Proud and versatile defender Kate Eddy to season-ending injuries, and star shooter Helen Housby for a sequence of key games, Taurua had the luxury of resting Laura Langman and Steph Wood in the last quarter as well as Proscovia who played just the first quarter against the Thunderbirds.

Lightning also boasts of the best attack in the league having scored 855 goals, 10 more than their opponents. Their circle is fully stuffed with Cara Koenen, Proscovia, Wood and occasionally Annika Lee-Jones.

And Taurua is aware of what she has at her disposal.

“The strength of our shooting unit this year has been our ability to have a moving circle, a stationery holder or a tall circle – that versatility has been a great weapon for our team so far,” she’s quoted.

Proscovia has featured in all fourteen regular-season games and thrice been on the team of the week.