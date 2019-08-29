The National 50 Over League returns this weekend with the favourites for the title Aziz Damani and Challengers in action.

The league had taken a break due to the ongoing Schools Cricket Week.

Unbeaten Aziz Damani will be taking on newly promoted SKLPS at the University Oval in Kyambogo.

The last time Damani played in Kyambogo they skittled out Tornado for a season-low of 25 the game lasting just under two hours. The two time defending champions will be hoping that they can give their team so good game time as they look to close out a third straight title.

Damani will be relying on their national team contingent that has Brian Masaba, Roger Mukasa, Charles Waiswa, Henry Ssenyondo, Kenneth Waiswa, Fred Achelam, and Riazat Shah to deliver victory.

At the lakeside oval in Entebbe, Challengers will be looking at keeping up with the leaders Damani when they take on Kutchi Tigers.

This fixture two seasons ago was a blockbuster but since Kutchi Tigers lost Dinesh Nakrani and Ronak Patel, the battle between these two has lost some sting.

However, Challengers will not take the game lightly as they will need to perform at their peak best to sure that there are no surprises in Entebbe. Hamu Kayondo, Arnold Otwani, and Zephaniah Arinaitwe will need to be at their absolute best to help Challengers carry the day.

At Lugogo, the newly promoted sides Tornado and Patidar will be facing off. Tornado is yet to win any game and has found the going very tough in the top flight. They were bundled out for just 25 in their last league against Aziz Damani but they should be able to compete against Patidar.

Patidar will be relying on its cricket week players such as Collins Okwalinga and Opio Ronald to bring with them some form from the tournament.

Weekend Fixtures | 1st September 2019

Match | Tornado Vs Patidar

Venue | Lugogo Cricket Oval

Date | 1st September 2019

Time | 10:30 AM

Match | SKLP Vs Aziz Damani

Venue | Kyambogo Cricket Oval

Date | 1st September 2019

Time | 10:30 AM

Match | Challengers Vs Kutchi Tigers

Venue | Entebbe Cricket Oval

Date | 1st September 2019

Time | 10:30 AM