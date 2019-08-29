2019 FUFA Super 8:

KCCA 4-1 Proline

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) successfully defended the FUFA Super Cup for the fourth successive time.

Still nursing the wounds and bruises of the Pilsner super 8 bitter 2-0 loss to rivals Vipers last Sunday, KCCA reacted swiftly and in a record to beat their Lugogo cronies, Proline by a better margin, 4-1.

New signing Erisa Ssekisambu got a brace on the cloudy evening with the other two goals coming from Allan Okello and right back Musa Ramathan.

Proline’s consolation was an own goal from towering defender Peter Magambo.

Two first half strikes from new signing Erisa Ssekisambu and their club’s priceless asset Allan Okello gave Mike Mutebi’s charges the command by close of business for the opening 45 minutes in a match handled by FIFA Referee Brian Miiro Nsubuga.

As early as the 7th minute, Ssekisambu showed with a classy backheel following a ball fluffed in his midst by goalkeeper Hassan Matovu after a seemingly harm-less attempt towards goal by teenager Sadat Anaku.

Seven minutes later Allan Okello struck home a curling customary shot from 25 yards to double the advantage.

Ssekisambu made it three with 20 minutes to play finishing past Matovu after a deadly backpass from defender Yusuf Mukisa.

Before Ssekisambu’s opener, the new signing had an attempt on the near post narrowly missed in the third minute.

New signing Ssekisambu with a backheel for the opener on 7 minutes.

On 11 minutes, Okello tested the goalie Matovu who was equal to the task.

Eventually Okello struck home with stunning curler on 14 minutes for the opener and build a two goal cushion.

Ssekisambu had a chip collected by Matovu on 20 minutes but the goalkeeper had initially stumbled although he reacted well to collect the ball.

Midfielder Mutyaba Muzamiru chipped into the path of Ramathan but the roving right back slid at the time he was to execute a cross after 23 minutes.

Proline’s first real threat at the KCCA goal came after 26 minutes when defender Yusuf Mukisa headed out a teasing Noordin Bunjo free-kick delivery.

A minute later, Ssekisambu shot over the Proline goal from close range.

The first caution of the game was given to Proline left back Richard Ajuna, for a deliberate handball on 33 minutes.

KCCA maintained their raids to the opposition goal area and Mutyaba shot above from 35 yards inside the final minutes of the opening half.

Proline had the last chance of the first when gangly forward Alfred Leku headed over from a corner kick five minutes to the end of the first 45 minutes.

KCCA bossed the first half with a two goal cushion heading to the mandatory mid-way recess.

Upon restart, Proline made the first change of the game when youngster Hakim Kiwanuka is pulled out. On comes the tried and tested Hamis Diego Kiiza for Proline

Bright Anukani chipped for Leku but goalkeeper Charles Lukwago was quicker off the blocks to thwart the move after 53 minutes.

On the break, Okello forceed a save from goalie Matovu

The second change for Proline came 10 minutes into the second half when darling captain Noordin Bunjo paved way for Rogers Mato.

Anaku shoot over Ramathan’s cut back from the right as KCCA sought for the third goal.

Ramathan was cautioned on 58 minutes by Referee Miiro Nsubuga for unsporting conduct, the second yellow card on the evening.

On the hour mark, Okello was denied by Proline goalkeeper Matovu from close range during a one against one incident.

Moments later, Okello orchestrated another move on the right but his squared pass for Muzamiru Mutyaba was poked by the midfielder for Matovu’s routine collection.

KCCA made two changes after 63 minutes.

Mike “Sulaiman” Mutyaba and Steven Sserwadda were introduced for Sadat Anaku and Jackson Nunda respectively.

KCCA struck the third goal through Ssekisambu with 20 minutes to play, a bullet finish into the net following a deadly back pass by defender Yusuf Mukisa.

Moments to come, Ssekisambu was replaced for fellow new signing Simon Sserunkuma

At the same time, Bright Anukani was called off for striker Ivan Bogere in yet another Proline change.

Proline pulled a goal back through an unfortunate own goal by Peter Magambo who had the last touch on the ball into the net with 10 minutes left on the clock.

The goal galore continued shortly after when right back Ramathan had a rare strike to make it four goals for KCCA.

Left back Richard Ajuna tested Lukwago from distance who easily dealt with the effort.

Proline substitute Rogers Mato had a deflected shot for a corner kick as Proline sought to narrow the goal margin towards the end of the match.

KCCA smiled back home with winners’ medals and a trophy.

This was KCCA’s fourth consecutive victory in the super cup, the official curtain raiser to the Uganda Premier League.

Team Line ups:

KCCA XI:

Charles Lukwago (G.K & Captain), Musa Ramathan, Mustafa Kizza, Samuel Kato, Peter Magambo, Abubakar Gift Ali, Jackson Nunda, Muzamiru Mutyaba, Allan Okello, Erisa Ssekisambu, Sadat Anaku

Subs:

Jamil Malyamungu (G.K), Nicholas Kasozi, Mike Mutyaba, Herbert Achai, Simon Sserunkuma, Steven Sserwadda, John Revita

Head coach: Mike Mutebi

Proline XI:

Hassan Matovu (G.K), Mustafa Mujuzi, James Begisa, Richard Ajuna, Yusuf Mukisa, Sam Kintu, Bright Anukani, Arnold Sserunjogi, Noordin Bunjo, Alfred Leku, Hakim Kiwanuka

Subs:

Shatif Magoola (G.K), Hamis Kizza, Ibrahim Bunyo, Ivan Bogere, Ibrahim Ssendi, Rogers Mato

Head coach: Mathias Lule

Match Officials:

Center Referee: Brian Miiro Nsubuga

Assistant Referee 1: Dick Okello

Assistant Referee 2: Ronald Katenya

Fourth official: Ali Sabila