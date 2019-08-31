Busoga College Mwiri claimed their 18th Cricket Week crown after defeating St John’s High School by 65 runs.

The early morning final was an easy game for Mwiri who posted 143/4 in 20 overs. In reply, St John’s never got going as Mwiri put the brakes on putting up wickets at regular intervals. Suleiman Mwebaze claimed the final wicket to spark celebrations among the big Mwiri crowd.

Both Mwiri and St John’s High School were the only unbeaten sides in the week-long tournament that ended today with Mwiri winning tournament unbeaten.

The 2019 edition of the Schools Cricket Week had 14 teams with games played in Lugogo, Kyambogo, Budo, Gayaza and Ndejje.

Mwiri also claimed three of the five individual awards;

Hassan Mpanuka – Player of the tournament

Cyrus Kakuru – Best Wicketkeeper

Ronald Opio – Best Batsman

Kakaire Godfrey from Masaka SSS and Edwin Nuwagaba from St John’s High School scooped the best bowler and best fielder awards respectively.

Twenty players were selected from all the schools that participated for a high-performance camp that will run from September 1-8. These players will be handled by three specialist coaches and they will form the basis of the next generation of junior cricketers.