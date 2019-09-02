Uganda Cranes interim coach Abdallah Mubiru has named a strong squad for the forthcoming September 8 friendly against Kenya.

The team has almost all the players that featured at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations save for goalkeeper Jamal Salim, Isaac Muleme, Derrick Nsibambi and Ronald Mukiibi.

Bevis Mugabi is the other notable absentee from the Afcon squad as well as club less Allan Kateregga.

The squad has a couple of new names including Vipers new signing Fahad Bayo and Kyetume FC goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa while KCCA’s Allan Okello gets a chance on the big team as well.

The local based players will train on Thursday morning at the StarTimes Stadium (9am) before flying out the same day later in the evening while the foreign based stars will connect from their clubs direct to Kenya.

The Squad

Goalkeepers: Onyango Denis (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Lukwago Charles (KCCA FC), Odongkara Robert (Horoya AC, Guinea) and Mutakubwa Joel (Kyetume FC).

Defenders: Willa Paul (Vipers SC), Kizza Mustafa (KCCA FC), Ochaya Joseph (TP Mazembe, DR Congo), Awany Timothy ( FC Ashdod, Israel), Jjuuko Murushid (Wydad Casablanca, Morocco), Revita John (KCCA FC), Mujuzi Mustafa (Proline FC) and Lwaliwa Halid (Vipers SC).

Midfielders: Kasozi Nicholas (KCCA FC), Lwanga Taddeo (Tanta FC, Egypt), Lumala Abdu (Pyramids FC, Egypt), Kizito Luwagga ( (Shaktar Karagandy, Kazakhstan), Miya Faruku (Konyaspor, Turkey), Kyambadde Allan ( El Gouna FC, Egypt), Kayiwa Allan ( Vipers SC), Aucho Khalid (El Miskir FC, Egypt), Okello Alan (KCCA FC), Mutyaba Muzamir ( KCCA FC),

Forwards: Okwi Emmanuel (Al Ittihad, Egypt), Kaddu Patrick (RS Berkane, Morocco) and Bayo Fahad (Vipers SC).