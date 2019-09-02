KCCA Football Club has secured the services of midfielder Kezironi Kizito on a two-year deal.

The creative midfielder has been playing at Kerala Blaster in the India Super League since January 2018.

Before he left for India, he was at the Kenya Premier League outfit AFC Leopards having seen out his contract at Vipers Sports Club.

Kizito’s pace and dribbling skills on the ball will add up options in a crowded KCCA midfield department that already has Sadam Juma, Muzamiru Mutyaba, Abubakar Gift Ali, and Jackson Nunda

Kerala Blasters Media Kezironi Kizito (right) in action for Kerala Blasters against Pun City in the India Super League

Other KCCA signings

KCCA, the league defending champions has also signed Erisa Sekisambu, Simon Sserunkuma, John Revita as well as Nigerian striker John Odumegwu.

KCCA kick-started the 2019-20 season on a bright note, overcoming Wakiso Giants 1-0 in their opener last Saturday at Lugogo.

Forward Allan Okello struck the match-winner, coming in the opening stages of the game.

The 13 league champions travel to Jinja to play Busoga United on Tuesday 3rd September at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru playground on matchday two.