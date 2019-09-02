Uganda Premier League

Wakiso Giants FC vs URA FC

Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium, Wakiso

Tuesday, 3rd September 2019

Wakiso Giants FC had a disappointing start to their life in the top tier league suffering defeat at the hands of defending champions KCCA FC.

The Purple Sharks will return to action on Tuesday at home to URA FC who had a perfect start to the season with a 3-0 win against Maroons FC.

This will be the first league game for the newly-promoted side at the Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium in Wakiso town.

The two sides face off for the second time in barely a fortnight’s time. URA FC defeated Wakiso Giants FC to finish 5th in the super 8 Cup.

Coach Kefa Kisala who will be facing his former employers is optimistic for improvement from their first outing and will be hoping for a positive result.

“We are ready and in good shape for tomorrow’s game. The loss to KCCA FC is now behind our mind and all the focus is to make sure we improve and get a good result against URA FC,” he said.

Midfielder Lawrence Bukenya on loan from KCCA FC who was not available for the opening game is likely to get his debt against the tax collectors.

However, defender Hassan Wasswa Dazo is ruled out with an injury. Yasin Mugume is also not available while Krizestom Ntambi is yet to get his ITC.

On the other hand, Sam Ssimbwa makes the trip to Wakiso with brimming confidence after earning a convincing win against Maroons FC.

The outspoken tactician was quick to note that the start sends out a signal in as far as title contention is concerned.

Midfield Battle likely to decide the game

URA FC certainly looks like they will rely on their midfield to win games with the availability of average strikers.

Saidi Kyeyune has been in good shape since the start of the year and with the likes of skipper Shafik Kuchi Kagimu, Hassan Kalega, Mikidadi Ssenyonga, Moses Sseruyidde, Ivan Ntege, Ivan Sserubiri, Joachim Ojera and Brian Majwega in the equation, the tax collectors will definitely be a force to reckon with.

Equally, Wakiso Giants FC has a ‘rich’ midfield with Ayub Kisalita, Hakim Ssenkumba, Ivan Kiweewa, Hassan Ssenyonjo, Krizestom Ntambi, Lawrence Bueknya, Tom Masiko all lined up on the same team.

Therefore, the team that will dominate proceedings in the middle of the park is likely to come top in this contest.

Mandela perfect solution for URA FC right-back concerns

For the whole of last season, URA FC had a makeshift right-back in striker Ronald Kigongo who despite making good runs upfront at times, he most of the times forgot his primary duty of defending.

However, with the acquisition of Ashraf Mandela from SC Villa, the tax collectors have a player who is adept at balancing both on the offensive and defensive end.

He was in fine form against Maroons FC and has in recent times earned calls to the national team including the 25-man provisional squad that was summoned on Monday to face Kenya in a friendly game.