After eight months of being unattached, Uganda Cranes defender Godfrey Walusimbi finally gets a club.

The left back has been snapped up by Albania side KF Vllaznia on a one year deal as confirmed on the club’s official website.

“As promised by members of the technical staff, KF Vllaznia has made it a reality to hire another player..,” read part of the statement on the club website.

“It is left-back defender Walusimbi Godfrey. The player has signed a one-year contract and is expected to arrive in Shkodra within this week, as soon as he is granted an entry visa to Albania.

Walusimbi has been a free agent since falling out with PSL giants Kaizer Chiefs in January for refusal to go on loan.

The former SC Villa and Vipers (Bunamwaya) defender was part of the Cranes team that featured at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

He is one of the most capped players on the team with over 100 caps and scored three goals.

About KF Vllaznia

The club is the oldest in the history of Albania and currently lies 7th on the Albania Superliga with four points in three games.