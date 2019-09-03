Green Light stadium, Arua has been cleared by the Fufa licensing committee to host league games, the Uganda Premier League secretariat has confirmed.

Onduparaka had been barred from hosting games at the venue as it didn’t meet standards to host top flight games before.

“The Secretariat has received a letter from FUFA indicating that Green Light Stadium has since met the minimum requirements to host Uganda Premier League games…,” read part of the statement signed by league CEO Bernard Bainamani.

“Accordingly all Onduparaka FC home matches will now be hosted at Green Light Stadium.

The news comes as a boost to the Caterpillars who were meant to host games from Luzira, over 600 km from their home area.