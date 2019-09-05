Seychelles 0-3 Rwanda

The Amavubi Wasps of Rwanda are a step closer of the group stages of the Fifa (Caf) World Cup 2022 qualifiers after dispatching Seychelles away from home.

New Times Meddie Kagere scored Rwanda’s third goal

The visitors won 3-0 through goals from Muhadjir Hakizimana, Yannick Mukunzi, and Meddie Kagere.

Hakizimana broke the deadlock two minutes after the half-hour mark before Mukunzi doubled the lead four minutes later to ensure the first half ended with Rwanda holding a two-goal cushion.

Kagere put the score beyond the home team with a third on the afternoon.

Rwanda will host the return leg in four days’ time with the winner advancing to the next stage.