- Seychelles 0-3 Rwanda
The Amavubi Wasps of Rwanda are a step closer of the group stages of the Fifa (Caf) World Cup 2022 qualifiers after dispatching Seychelles away from home.
The visitors won 3-0 through goals from Muhadjir Hakizimana, Yannick Mukunzi, and Meddie Kagere.
Hakizimana broke the deadlock two minutes after the half-hour mark before Mukunzi doubled the lead four minutes later to ensure the first half ended with Rwanda holding a two-goal cushion.
Kagere put the score beyond the home team with a third on the afternoon.
Rwanda will host the return leg in four days’ time with the winner advancing to the next stage.