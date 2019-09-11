Castle Lite Uganda Pro Open 2019:

Day one Leader: Irvin Thato Mazibuko (South Africa) – 68

South African Irvin Thato Mazibuko struck 4-under par 68 on during the opening round of the Castle Lite Uganda Professional Golf Open championship at the prestigious Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa course on Wedneday.

Mazibuko, a member at Soweto Golf Club in Johannesburg takes a two stroke lead going into day two of the four rounds’ championship whose winner will partake a lion’s share of the $ 50,000 total kitty.

Kenya’s Justus Madoya and Zimbabwean Charamba Tongoona share the second slot with 2- under 70.

Chinhoi Robson (Zimbabwe) is fourth with 1 – under 71 as Zimbabwe’s Muthiya Madalitso (Zambia) is level par 72.

Castel Lite Uganda Pro Open Day One Leaderboard:

T6 – Visitor Mapwanya (Zimbabwe) – 73

T6 – John Dayne Moore (Zambia) – 73

T6 – Shah Vimal Sujan (Kenya) – 73

T6 – Gaita Rodell (Uganda) – Amateur – 73

T6 – Niang Samba (Senegal) – 73

T6 – Indiza Dismas Anyonyi (Kenya) – 73

T6 – Ngugi Njuguna (Kenya) – 73

T6 – David Mose Odhiambo (Kenya) – 73

T6 – Abraham Ainamani (Uganda) – 73

T6 – Andrew Odoh Oche (Nigeria) – 73

T6 – Vincent Byamukama (Uganda) – 73

T17 – Dennis Saikwa (Kenya) – 74

T17 – Simon Ngige Mburu (Kenya) – 74

T17 – Denis Asaba (Uganda) – Amateur – 74

T17 – Jacob Shikuku Okello (Uganda) – 74

T17 – Brian Toolit (Uganda) – 74

T17 – Edwin Mudanyi (Kenya) – 74

T23 – Rizwan Charania (Kenya) – 75

T23 – Ronald Rugumayo (Uganda) – 75

T23 – Erick Ooko Obura (Kenya) – 75

T23 – Silver Opio (Uganda) – 75

T23 – Breyten Meyer (South Africa) – 75

T23 – Florent Ales (France) – 75

T23 – Phillip Kasozi (Uganda) – 75

T23 – Kopan Timbe (Kenya) – 75

T23 – Onito Junior Opio (Uganda) – 75

T23 – Sullivan Muthugia Wangai (Kenya) – 75

T23 – Matthew Wahome (Kenya) – 75

T34 – Andre Nel (South Africa) – 76

T34 – Nyasha Muyambo (Zimbabwe) – 76

T34 – Stephen Ferreira (Zimbabwe) – 76

T34 – Mohit Mediratta (Kenya) – 76

T34 – Greg Snow (Kenya) – 76

T39 – Mathew Omondi (Kenya) – 77

T39 – Emmanuel Jakisa (Uganda) – Amateur – 77

T39 – Mpofu Tafara (Zimbabwe) – 77

T42 – Herman Mutaawe (Uganda) – 78

T42 – Alfred Nandwa (Kenya) – 78

T42 – Nelson Mudanyi (Kenya) – 78

T42 – Julius Judas Kamalizeni (Zimbabwe) – 78

T42 – Saidi Mawa (Uganda) – 78

T47 – Tatenda Makunde (Zimbabwe) – 79

T47 – Kenneth Bollo (Kenya) – 79

T47 – Becca Mwanja (Uganda) – 79

T47 – David Kamulindwa (Uganda) – 79

T47 – CJ Wangai (Kenya) – 79

T47 – Joshua Seale (South Africa) – 79

T47 – Michel Bula Bula (Cameroon) – 79

T47 – Willy Gift (Nigeria) – 79

T47 – Andrew Chelogoi (Kenya) – 79

T47 – Fred Wanzala (Uganda) – 79

T47 – David Wakhu (Kenya) – 79

T58 – Nelson Simwa (Kenya) – 80

T58 – Grace Ocici (Uganda) – 80

T58 – Hesbon Kutwa Owiti (Kenya) – 80