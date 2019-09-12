Friday September 13, 2019

Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku 4pm

George Ssimwogerere and Edward Kaziba must dig deep into their bag of tricks if they are to pick maximum points when rivals Express host SC Villa at Wankulukuku.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDE Michael Birungi in action against SC Villa in the corresponding fixture two seasons ago

The two managers are aware that winning the game won’t only add to their points tally but also the bragging rights and psychological edge over their rivals.

Both the red and blue halves of the City come into the game with a smile on their faces – the Red eagles won 3-2 away to Mbarara City for their first maximum points while SC Villa have been boosted with three points and as many goals from their game against Proline that never turned up.

Key Players

Express lost almost all their squad from last season but still have Disan Galiwango, Hamdan Nsubuga, and the diminutive Frank Ssenyondo to torment the Jogoos.

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE Allan Kyambadde (SC Villa 20) scored the winning goal for Express the last time they beat SC Villa at Wankuluku. He has since played at Villa, KCCA and now in Egypt

For the Jogoos, the returning Albert Mugisa, Emmanuel Kalyowa, David Owori, Ambrose Kirya, and Bashir Mutanda will be key if they are to pick all points on the day.

Key Stats

SC Villa hold edge in the previous 12 league meetings with 6 wins against Express’ 3 and as many draws

Under George Ssimwogerere, Express are yet to win against the big teams (Villa, KCCA, Vipers and URA) picking just a single point off the Jogoos at home last season.

At Wankulukuku, SC Villa have beaten Express only once in the past 6 league meetings, drawing three and losing two.

Express have won just three home games since the beginning of 2019, Lost 2 and drawn 5.

SC Villa have won just twice away in 9 league games this year, Lost 4 and drawn three.

SC Villa leads the table with 7 points in four games just three ahead of Express who lie 12th on the 16-team log.