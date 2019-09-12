The Fufa Disciplinary Committee has found Proline guilty of failing to turn for their home game against SC Villa and thus been fined and docked points.

The reigning Fufa Big League and Uganda Cup champions refused to honour their league fixture last week citing having two national team players – Mustafa Mujjuzi and Bright Anukani away on duty for a friendly against Kenya.

“Pursuant to Article 62 FUFA Statutes, as well as Article 31 of the FUFA Competitions Rules, the Competitions Disciplinary Panel (“CDP”) is competent to deal with the case….,” read part of the ruling.

“In light of the aforementioned, the FUFA Statutes, rules and regulations, in particular the FUFA competitions Rules are applicable to these proceedings. Article 24 of the FUFA Competitions rules establishes that;

“A club failing to turn up for any league/competition match shall submit a written explanation to the TOC within forty eight hours from the date of the match.” Paragraph 9 further provides, that a club shall lose the match by forfeiture and shall be docked six (6) points and six (6) goals from those already accumulated or to be accumulated in event that the defaulting club is the home club”

In consideration of the above findings, the FUFA Competitions Disciplinary Panel orders that;

1. Proline FC loses the match against SC Villa by forfeiture.

2. Proline FC be docked six points and six goals from those accumulated or to be accumulated in accordance with Article 24 (9) of the FUFA Competition rules.

3. That the table standings be updated accordingly. 4. For bringing the game into disrepute, Proline FC is fined UGX 5,000,000 (Five Million shillings only) to be paid by 18th September 2019.

The decision means Proline are now bottom of the 16-team table with -3 points while SC Villa are joint top along with Wakiso Giants on 7 points after four games.

They become the second team to be docked points after Police who also failed to honour their opening fixture away to Onduparaka while they away in EAPCCO Games in Kenya.

Proline however have a right to appeal in ‘accordance with the FUFA Regulations’ as per the ruling.