Vipers 2-2 Mbarara City

Mbarara City Football Club held Vipers Sports Club to a two-all draw in the Uganda Premier League on Saturday.

The Ankole Lions captain Hilary Mukundane fired his side level a minute after going down to Fahad Bayo’s third goal of the season with under ten minutes to play.

Brian Ssenyondo’s side went into the early kick-off at St Mary’s Stadium Kitende on the back of a 3-2 defeat to Express and played like a side in search for points.

Ibrahim Orit hit the upright in the ninth minute while Brian Ahebwa forced a save from goalie Derrick Ochan with a free-kick in the 20th minute. Six minutes later, the pressure from Mbarara City paid off with Orit finding the breakthrough goal after being set up by leftback Jasper Ahebwa.

After the interval, Vipers coach Edward Golola withdrew Denis Mwemezi for Dan Sserunkuma to add some experience up front.

The Venoms first real chance at goal in the second half fell to young left-back Aziz Kayondo whose 50th-minute freekick was punched away by Mohamed Ssekeba who was also called on to deny Sserunkuma and later Rahmat Ssenfuka.

Mbarara City succumbed to the pressure in the 65th minute when Bayo ran through and slotted by Ssekeba to draw the hosts level.

Winger Allan Kayiwa and Abraham Ndugwa had glorious chances to put Vipers in the lead but shot wide from ten yards out.

With ten minutes to play, Bayo headed Vipers in the lead off Kayiwa’s glorious cross much to the delight of the Venom faithful.

However, the joy was short-lived as Munkudane fired in from close range after Vipers’ backline failed to deal with a freekick that Ahebwa headed in his path.

Golola responded by sending on Brian Nkuubi for Kayiwa. The midfielder could have won the game for Vipers but put his chance to waste, shooting wide with four minutes to play.

The result takes Vipers points tally to seven from three matches while Mbarara City has five points from as many games.

Next Games

Vipers will visit SC Villa on Wednesday, October 2 in a night game at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole while Mbarara City FC will host Busoga United a day earlier in their next game.

Vipers XI: Derrick Ochan (GK), Paul Willa, Aziz Kayondo, Rashid Toha, Halid Lwaliwa, Siraje Ssentamu, Rahmat Ssenfuka, Allan Kayiwa (Brian Nkuubi), Tito Okello (Abraham Ndugwa), Bayo Fahad, Denis Mwemezi (Dan Sserunkuma).

Mbarara City FC XI: Muhammed Ssekeba (GK), Stephen Othieno, Jasper Ahebwa, Zaidi Byekwaso, Hilary Mukundane, Pistis Balenge, Swalik Bebe Sseguja, Jude Ssemugabi, Paul Mucureezi, Wol Makueth, Ibrahim Orit.

