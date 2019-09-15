Wakiso Giants 0-1 Bul

Bul FC condemned hosts Wakiso Giants to their first home defeat thanks to an own goal by Ibrahim Kiyemba that saw the visitors win 1-0 at Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium.

The hosts were dominant on a wet surface at Wakiso but failed to break down a resilient Bul backline manned by Man of the Match Musa Walangalira.

Viane Ssekajugo headed wide from close range, Tom Masiko shot inches wide from the edge of the area while Hakim Ssenkumba failed to shoot home on a rebound to give the hosts a lead.

At the other end, James Otim missed a good chance after stealing the ball from goalkeeper Derrick Emukule while Robert Mukongotya and Deogratius Ojok also had chances missed.

But with the last minute to the first half, Simon Namwanja lost possession and was punished with a low cross from the right which an onrushing Kiyemba turned into his own net.

The introduction of Kirizestom Ntambi for Ssenkumba after the break by Kefa Kisala saw the hosts camp in the visitors half but they defended until the final whistle. The defeat leaves Wakiso Giants sixth on the log with 7 points while Bul replace them in second with two points more