The 2019 African Netball Championship is exactly one month away.

South Africa will host the tournament that will bring together the best eight countries on the continent from October 16-23.

Back-to-back winners Uganda will join South Africa, Botswana, Kenya, Malawi, Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe for the annual event.

The Uganda Netball Federation named a squad of 22 players to start preparations ahead of the tournament under new coaches Rashid Mubiru and Robert Kisitu.

Three players, Mahayimina Namuwaya, Sylvia Nanyonga and Lilian Ajio who featured for the She Cranes at the recently concluded Netball World Cup have been dropped.

NIC’s Privas Kaye and Tausi Mumena of Prisons are the fresh faces in the She Cranes circles while Nusurah Sebi and NIC’s Betty Namukasa return to the national team fold.

Summoned Team

Peace Proscovia (Sunshine Coast Lightning), Mary Nuba Cholhock (Loughborough Lightning), Irene Eyaru (KCCA), Shafie Nalwanja (KCCA), Fauzia Nakibuule (KCCA), Norah Lunkuse (KCCA), Stella Oyella (NIC), Rachael Nanyonga (NIC), Martha Soigi (NIC), Joan Nampugu (NIC), Betty Namukasa (NIC), Privas Kaye (NIC), Brenda Namubiru (NIC), Betty Kiiza (NIC), Ruth Meeme (NIC), Tausi Mumena (PRISON), Jesca Achan (PRISON), Stella Nanfuka (PRISON), Nusurah Sebi (POLICE), Enid Abalo (POLICE), Hindu Namutebi (POLICE), Desire Mirembe (UPDF)