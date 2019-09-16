Clash of the Generals Title fight | Friday,27th September 2019

Main Bout (Super Fly Weight – 52.2 Kg – East and Central Africa Boxing Union Title – 10 Rounds)

(Super Fly Weight – 52.2 Kg – East and Central Africa Boxing Union Title – 10 Rounds) Abdru Ssebute (Uganda) Vs Muhamed Swedi (Tanzania)

Undercards:

Mubarak Sseguya Vs Wilberforce Ssuuna (63.5kg – 10 rounds)

Herbert Mugalula Vs Tansala Mwesigye (69kg – 8rounds)

Nsubuga MIC-MIC Vs Sula Katumba (63.5kg – 6rounds)

Ken Lukyamuzi Vs Julius Mponge (Middleweight – 70kg)

Falikyo Magala Vs Jowali Kalenzi (Bantam – 55kg)

Venue : Lugogo Indoor Arena, Kampala

: Lugogo Indoor Arena, Kampala Charges: 10,000/=, 20,000/=, 30,000/= & 500,000 (Table)

Mere judging by the facial expression, confidence, composure and general body language of super flyweight boxer Abdul Ssebute during the official pre-fight press conference at the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs headquarters in Mbuya, Kampala on Monday, the Ugandan is ready for what is in stock for him.

With six fights, Ssebute remains unbeaten having registered five knockouts and one by points as he gets set to face Tanzanian national Muhamed Swedi on Friday, 27th September 2019 in a duel dubbed as the “Fight of the Generals”.

Both Ssebute and Swedi will be battling in a ten rounds affair at the Lugogo Indoor Arena for the East and Central Africa Boxing Union belt.

With enthusiasm, Ssebute, a corporal by ranking disclosed to the media how he has trained well prior to the fight.

I am very ready to face off with the Tanzanian, i have been preparing for this fight and i can’t wait for the day to knockdown my opponent Abdru Ssebute, Super Flyweight Boxer

During the launch at Mbuya, UPDF Director of Sports Department, Col. John Mark Ssemanda, Kickboxer Moses Golola and Hussein Babu represented Nara Promotions and several officials from Uganda Professional Boxers Commission (UPBC) attended.

Col. Ssemanda hailed the timing of the fight when Ssebute is preparing for the World Military Games due in China later this year.

This is a great opportunity for Ssebute to showcase his potential as he prepares to represent us at the forthcoming World Military games in China Col. John Mark Ssemanda

Undercards:

A couple of undercard fights will be curtain raisers to the main fight.

Mubarak Sseguya will battle Wilberforce Ssuuna in the 63.5kg category for 10rounds.

Herbert Mugalula shall lock horns with Tansala Mwesigye under the 69kg for 8 rounds.

Nsubuga Mic Mic and Sula Katumba will face off in 6 round under the 63.5kg event.

Ken Lukyamuzi faces Julius Mponge in the middleweight event (70kg) and Falikyo Magala shall battle Jowali Kalenzi under the Bantamweight (55kg).

Other fights

John Sserunjogi faces Juma Waiswa in the East and Central Union Boxing title fight in the 75Kg category.

Tanzanian Paul Kamatha and Uganda’s Musa Ntege will face off in the 79Kg cruiser fight.

The entire arrangement is being organized by the Uganda Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF) and the established promotions group – NARA.