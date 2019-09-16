Rashid Mubiru will return to the touchline as the head coach of the She Cranes after confirmation from Uganda Netball Federation (UNF).

The Federation has decided to relieve Vincent Kiwanuka of his duties with no clear reasons highlighted despite a good show for the She Cranes at the Netball World Cup in Liverpool, England.

The She Cranes finished 7th overall at the 2019 Netball World Cup, the best placement for Uganda in the three appearances (1978, 2015 and 2019).

Kiwanuka together with his assistant Nelson Bogere have been sacked and replaced with Mubiru and Robert Kisitu respectively.

Mubiru, who was the coach of the She Cranes at the 2015 Netball World Cup and guided Uganda to winning the World University Netball Championship held at Makerere University last year, was surprisingly fired and replaced by Kiwanuka.

He returns to the national team after a year and his immediate task will be to guide the She Cranes to the Africa Netball Championship in South Africa next month.

Uganda has won the previous two continental trophies and will be seeking to claim the third trophy in as many attempts.

Mubiru took charge of his first training session in his second stint on Monday at the Hockey Grounds in Kampala as the provisional team summoned began preparations.

Provisional team summoned:

Peace Proscovia (Sunshine Coast Lightning), Mary Nuba Cholock (Loughborough Lightning), Irene Eyaru (KCCA), Shafie Nalwanja (KCCA), Fauzia Nakibuule (KCCA), Norah Lunkuse (KCCA), Stella Oyella (NIC), Rachael Nanyonga (NIC), Martha Soigi (NIC), Joan Nampugu (NIC), Betty Namukasa (NIC), Kaye Privas (NIC), Brenda Namubiru (NIC), Betty Kiiza (NIC), Meeme Ruth (NIC), Tausi Mumena (PRISON), Jesca Achan (PRISON), Stella Nanfuka (PRISON), Sebi Nusurah (Police), Enid Abalo (Police), Hindu Namutebi (Police), Desire Mirembe (UPDF)