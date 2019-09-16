The heavy downpour on Saturday washed out all but one game in Jinja where the home side Jinja SSS took on visitors ACC, one of the two games Jinja SSS had to play last weekend.

The rain was heavy but also came early so there was enough time to play at least 25 overs per side. The home side batted first and only the heroics of youngster Pius Oloka (58) who hit a half-century to help his side post 117/7 in 25 overs.

A combined effort from Quraish Kasujja (30) and Gadaffi Jjunju (27) helped ACC closed out a six-wicket win.

On Sunday, Jinja SSS were fortunate to get all the winning points as they were awarded the win because Aziz Damani used an illegal player. Generous points to Jinja SSS who were in need of points in their battle to beat the drop.

On the same day, Wanderers laboured to a four-wicket win over bottom-placed Budo. Budo won the toss and chose to bat managing a paltry 101 with Division 2 leading wicket-taker Zubair Tembo the picket of the team with 4/19.

The chase smarted swiftly with Brian Adriko and Zulu Walaza but a flurry of wickets stagnated the run chase at 68/4 before the winning runs were hit by Syeed Taha to seal the win for Wanderers.

The win means Wanderers stays on course for promotion and they will need at least four wins out of their five remaining games to guarantee promotion to the top flight.

The only Division 1 game that was possible, Kutchi Tigers defeated Tornado by 157 runs to take a step towards the avoiding relegation.

Veteran Bharat Ghondaria (64) and Chitan Kerai (60) helped Kutchi blow away the students in Tornado. The Tigers were ruthless in the defense of their total as medium-pace bowling of Kanti Vekaria (4/10) limited to 51/7 in 25 overs.

The win helps Kutchi Tigers to move up the table far away from the relegation positions.