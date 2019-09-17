Friendly Match (Tuesday, 17th September 2019):

Uganda Cranes (CHAN team) Vs Uganda Hippos (U-20)

At FUFA Technical Center, Njeru – 4 PM

Uganda Cranes CHAN team will play a build up match with the national U-20 team at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru on Tuesday, 17th September 2019.

This will be the only build up for the national team team before traveling to Burundi for the first leg of the CHAN 2020 qualifiers in Bujumbura.

The build up will also be crucial for the Hippos who are also preparing for the CECAFA U-20 championship which shall be held in Uganda (Gulu and Njeru).

The Players in camp:

Goalkeepers:

James Alitho (URA), Charles Lukwago (KCCA FC), Yasin Mugabi (Wakiso Giants Fc)

Defenders: Paul Willa (Vipers SC), Mustafa Mujuzi (Proline FC), Mustafa Kizza (KCCA FC), John Revita (KCCA FC), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers SC), Paul Mbowa (URA FC), Arafat Galiwango (Police FC), Benson Tahomera (Kyetume FC).

Midfielders:

Paul Mucureezi (Mbarara City FC), Nicolas Kasozi (KCCA FC), Muzamir Mutyaba (KCCA FC), Vianney Sekajugo (Wakiso Giants FC), Sulaiman Mutyaba (KCCA FC), Kagimu Shafiq (URA FC), Allan Kayiwa (Vipers SC), Allan Okello (KCCA FC), Bright Anukani (Proline FC), Saidi Kyeyune (URA FC), David Owori ( SC Villa), Yusuf Ssozi (Police FC).

Strikers:

Fahad Bayo (Vipers SC), Daniel Sserunkuma (Vipers SC), Joel Madondo (Busoga United)

Players released:

Saidi Keni (Sc Villa), Joel Mutakubwa (Kyetume FC), Eddie Kapampa (Maroons), Ashraf Mandela (URA FC), Ghadafi Wahabu (Onduparaka), Sam Kintu (Proline), Andrew Samson Kigozi (Police FC), Torres Lubega (Proline FC)