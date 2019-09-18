2019 CECAFA U-20 Challenge Cup:
Saturday, 21st September – 5th October 2019
Venues: Pece War Memorial Stadium, Gulu & FUFA Technical Center, Njeru
Three Uganda Referees will officiate at the 2019 CECAFA U-20 Championship that kicks off this Saturday, 21st September at the Pece Stadium in Gulu, Northern Uganda.
Center referee Alex Muhabi will be joined by two assistant referees – Ronald Katenya and Musa Balikowa Ngoobi.
These three are part of the 20 match officials selected from the CECAFA member countries.
Among the 20, two of the officials are female – Tanzania’s Jonesia Kabakama Rukyaa and a Kenyan; Jane Cherono Jebet.
The 10 confirmed center referees include; Eric Manirakiza (Burundi), Dinareh Mohamed Guedi (Djibouti), Israel Mpaima Lemayian (Kenya), Lemma Neguisse Hawas (Ethiopia), Yonas Zekarias Ghebre (Eritrea), Jonesia Kabakama Rukyaa (ms) – Tanzania, Martin Sanya Eliphas (Tanzania), Mahmood Ali Mahmood Ismael (Sudan), Alex Muhabi (Uganda) and Ally Mfaume Nassor (Zanzibar).
The assistants are; Oliver Odhiambo Omondi (Kenya), Ali Mahad Mahamud (Somalia), Yetayew Belachew Yitayew (Ethiopia), Michael Bereket Habte (Eritrea), Jane Cherono Jebet (ms) – Kenya, Frank John Komba (Tanzania), Nour Abdi Mohamed (Somalia), Ronald Katenya (Uganda), Robert Henry Duwuki Simbe (South Sudan) and Uganda’s Musa Balikowa.
The tournament will last for two weeks.
Match officials:
Center Referees:
- Eric Manirakiza (Burundi)
- Dinareh Mohamed Guedi (Djibouti)
- Israel Mpaima Lemayian (Kenya)
- Lemma Neguisse Hawas (Ethiopia)
- Yonas Zekarias Ghebre (Eritrea)
- Jonesia Kabakama Rukyaa (ms) – Tanzania
- Martin Sanya Eliphas (Tanzania)
- Mahmood Ali Mahmood Ismael (Sudan)
- Alex Muhabi (Uganda)
- Ally Mfaume Nassor (Zanzibar)
Assistant Referees:
- Oliver Odhiambo Omondi (Kenya)
- Ali Mahad Mahamud (Somalia)
- Yetayew Belachew Yitayew (Ethiopia)
- Michael Bereket Habte (Eritrea)
- Jane Cherono Jebet (ms) – Kenya
- Frank John Komba (Tanzania)
- Nour Abdi Mohamed (Somalia)
- Ronald Katenya (Uganda)
- Robert Henry Duwuki Simbe (South Sudan)
- Musa Balikowa (Uganda)