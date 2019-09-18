2019 CECAFA U-20 Challenge Cup:

Saturday, 21st September – 5th October 2019

Venues: Pece War Memorial Stadium, Gulu & FUFA Technical Center, Njeru

Three Uganda Referees will officiate at the 2019 CECAFA U-20 Championship that kicks off this Saturday, 21st September at the Pece Stadium in Gulu, Northern Uganda.

Center referee Alex Muhabi will be joined by two assistant referees – Ronald Katenya and Musa Balikowa Ngoobi.

CECAFA Alex Muhabi (Third from right) at the 2019 CECAFA Kagame Cup in Rwanda

These three are part of the 20 match officials selected from the CECAFA member countries.

Among the 20, two of the officials are female – Tanzania’s Jonesia Kabakama Rukyaa and a Kenyan; Jane Cherono Jebet.

The 10 confirmed center referees include; Eric Manirakiza (Burundi), Dinareh Mohamed Guedi (Djibouti), Israel Mpaima Lemayian (Kenya), Lemma Neguisse Hawas (Ethiopia), Yonas Zekarias Ghebre (Eritrea), Jonesia Kabakama Rukyaa (ms) – Tanzania, Martin Sanya Eliphas (Tanzania), Mahmood Ali Mahmood Ismael (Sudan), Alex Muhabi (Uganda) and Ally Mfaume Nassor (Zanzibar).

The assistants are; Oliver Odhiambo Omondi (Kenya), Ali Mahad Mahamud (Somalia), Yetayew Belachew Yitayew (Ethiopia), Michael Bereket Habte (Eritrea), Jane Cherono Jebet (ms) – Kenya, Frank John Komba (Tanzania), Nour Abdi Mohamed (Somalia), Ronald Katenya (Uganda), Robert Henry Duwuki Simbe (South Sudan) and Uganda’s Musa Balikowa.

The tournament will last for two weeks.

Match officials:

