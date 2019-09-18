Heavyweight Africa Championship: Friday,29th November 2019

Main Bout: Shafiq Kiwanuka (Uganda) Vs Thamsanga Dube (Zimbabwe)

Shafiq Kiwanuka (Uganda) Vs Thamsanga Dube (Zimbabwe) Venue : IUEA Auditorium

: IUEA Auditorium Charges: 10,000/=, 20,000/=, 30,000/=, 50,000/= & 100,000 (Table)

Ugandan heavyweight boxer Shafiq Kiwanuka is set to undertake his third professional fight when he battles Zimbabwean fighter, Thamsang Dube.

This highly billed continental fight has been dubbed as the “Clash for Africa” and will take place on Friday, 29th November 2019 at the Kansanga based International University of East Africa (IUEA) Auditorium.

Kiwanuka has already had two professional fights, both clear cut victories with knockouts against Kenyan David Kamara and Congolese Tyson Mbikayi.

For a long time now, I have prepared well for this fight, my opponent has a great record but i am not scared.” I therefore call upon my fellow Ugandans to come and support me as i rise our country’s flag. I am ready to rumble any time. Shafik Kiwanuka

His coach Abdul Tebazalwa is equally optimistic that the fighter is ready.

“He (Kiwanuka) is well-rested and has been training well from the last fight. We are ready to capture this belt,” Abdul Tebezalwa noted.

Uganda Professional Boxing Commission President Salim Uhuru, IUEA director and Rally Driver Hassan Alwi who also acts as Kiwanuka’s main sponsor graced the fight launch at the IUEA proposed venue.

The Uganda Professional Boxing Commission will ensure that fight is organized in a professional way and ends successively. We are to make sure that the rules and regulations are respected as we look forward to a great fight. Salim Uhuru

Dube is quite an experienced fight with 15 fights, 12 wins (7 by knockouts) and has tasted three losses.

Before the main fight, there are a couple of lined up undercard fights as Latib Muwonge against Jimmy Odongo for the national title.

Mercy Achayo will face Teddy Nakimuli in the only ladies’ contest on the night.

Sergent Alidina Muzeei shall battle Ben Sajjabi as Hudson Muhumuza is lined up against Joseph Mpuugu among other fights.

The entire arrangement is being organized by Great Strikers International and the International University of East Africa.

Undercards: