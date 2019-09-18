The 2019 Safari Sevens are a month away. The 22nd Edition of the annual tournament will be October 18-20 at the RFUEA Grounds.

And on Monday, under head coach Tolbert Onyango, the Rugby Cranes started training ahead of the tournament that has also attracted World Sevens core sides South Africa and Spain.

The team of 19 players that will, likely, be trimmed down to 12 includes freshers Paul Epilo, William Nokre, national sevens top try-scorer Norbert Okeny and Timothy Odong.

Lawrence Ssebuliba who had been out of the game for a long time with injury also returns to the team along with Solomon Okia and James Odong who are also fit and back in the sevens setup.

Ian Munyani, Muhammad Haruna and Issac Massa who had their debuts at last year’s African cup are back on the fold along with usual suspects Desire Ayera Michael and Philip Wokorach, Byron Oketayot, Aaron Ofoyrwoth, Adrian Kasito, Pius Ogena.

Other confirmed teams for the tournament include South African sides Western Province and Blue Bulls, current African Sevens champions Zimbabwe, Russia Sevens Academy, Red Wailers, French side Seventise as well as the two Kenyan representative sides Shujaa and Morans.

The Safari Sevens will be a precursor for the Africa Sevens which will act as the 2020 Olympic Qualifiers and will be played in November in South Africa.

The Squad

Michael Wokorach, Philip Wokorach, Adrian Kasito, Ian Munyani, William Nkore, Kevin Kermundu, Paul Epillo, Aaron Oforywoth, Joseph Aredo, Solomon Okia, Timothy Odongo, Lawrence Ssebuliba, Desire Ayera, Byron Oketayot, Pius Ogena, Isaac Massa, Nobert Okeny, Muhammad Haruna, James Odongo