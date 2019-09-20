NBL Playoffs | First Round | Warriors vs. KIU Titans

Game 1: Friday, September 20 – Lugogo, 8:30pm

Game 2: Monday, September 23 – Lugogo, 8:30pm

Game 3: Saturday, September 28 – Lugogo, 6:00pm (If Necessary)

KIU Titans and Warriors face off in game one of the National Basketball League playoff quarterfinals at Lugogo Indoor Stadium on Friday night.

Having beaten KIU Titans on both occasions (77-62 and 55-46) during the regular season, Warriors will fancy their chances in the three-game series.

And Warriors coach Ronnie Mutebi feels the first round is not a level at which his side should exit the playoffs.

“Coming into the season our target was reaching the finals and that has not changed,” he told Kawowo Sports.

“Yes, we had some setbacks in the second round but we are ready now. Of course, KIU is a good team but my focus is on what we can to progress.

“We beat them twice in the regular season but we won’t take them for granted,” he added.