CHAN 2020 Qualifiers (Second Round, 1st Leg): Saturday, 21st September 2019

Burundi Vs Uganda Cranes

Intwari Stadium – 3 PM (4 PM in Uganda) – Live on 102.1 FUFA f.m

Uganda Cranes interim head coach Abdallah Mubiru has named the starting eleven players against Burundi in the CHAN 2020 qualifiers for the game at Intwari Stadium on Saturday.

Charles Lukwago is named in goal ahead of James Alitho.

Vipers’ Paul Willa starts at right back as KCCA’s Mustafa Kizza is at left back.

The pairing of KCCA’s John Revita and team captain Halid Lwaliwa, of Vipers Sports Club are the two central defenders.

It is a compact midfield department that constitutes Nicholas Kasozi, Muzamir Mutyaba and Shafiq Kagimu.

Whereas Kasozi will sit as the holding midfielder, Mutyaba and Kagimu will be tasked to keep roving as they connect to the forwards.

The attack line has the tried and tested trio of Allan Okello, Fahad Bayo and Vianney Ssekajjugo.

The return leg will be played on 19th October 2019 in Kampala.

Uganda Cranes XI Vs Burundi:

Charles Lukwago (GK), Paul Willa, Mustafa Kizza, John Revita, Halid Lwaliwa (Captain), Nicholas Kasozi, Muzamir Mutyaba, Allan Okello, Shafiq Kagimu, Fahad Bayo, Vianney Ssekajjugo

Subs:

James Alitho (GK), Paul Patrick Mbowa, Bright Anukani, Mustafa Mujuzi, Yusuf Ssozi, Dan Muzeyi Sserunkuma, Mike Mutyaba.

Coach: Abdallah Mubiru