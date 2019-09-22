Kenya made a perfect start at the 2019 CECAFA U20 Boys’ Challenge Cup with a dominant display against Zanzibar in the game played at the FUFA Technical Centre on Sunday.

A spirited display saw Kenya win 5-0 against Zanzibar who finished the game with a player less with captain Mustapha Juma Muhsin sent off in the second half.

Striker Sydney Lokale was a thorn in the flesh for the coastal nation scoring four of the five goals for Kenya.

Second half substitute Austin Otieno Odhiambo put the icing on the cake tapping home the fifth goal for a dominant Kenyan side.

Zanzibar marched Kenya for the opening 30 minutes but eventually caved in when the latter stepped up their efforts.

Lokale was brought down inside the area and referee Alex Muhabi pointed to the spot two minutes after the half hour mark. The lanky striker stepped up to convert the resultant penalty.

Initially, goalkeeper Ali Ahmed Hamdu had saved Lokale’s strike from the spot but he got it right from the rebound.

However, there was a mix when Muhabi cancelled the goal but he counted it after consultations from his assistants.

In the 38th minute, Lokale doubled the lead when he lashed onto a long ball to lobe past onrushing goalkeeper.

Zanzibar captain Muhsin was sent off in the 70th minute when he brought down Lokale in the area and the striker once again stepped up to score his third on the day.

The striker netted his fourth ten minutes to fulltime and he was consequently rested before Odhiambo netted the fifth and final goal in the 83rd minute.

Kenya will face Tanzania in their next game on Tuesday. The latter won 4-0 against Ethiopia in the first game of the day.

Kenya Starting XI

Brian Bwire Okoth(GK), Alvin Ochieng Odhiambo, Boniface Mwadime Mwangeni, John Otieno Onyango, Thomas Teka Omenda, Fidel Origa Otieno, Musa Masika Wanyama, Patrick Otieno, John Collins Njuguna, Sydney Lokale

Zanzibar Starting XI

Ali Ahmed Hamdu(GK), Nassor Khamis Nassor, Ali Saleh Ahmed, Ali Mudathri Nassor, Ali Salum Mbarook, Mustapha Muhsin Juma(C), Yussuf Issa Hassan, Khalid Shaban Mbarouk, Dominiscus Kuhanga, Fahim Rajab Mussa, Yussuf Nassor Mwinyi