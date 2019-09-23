CECAFA U-20 Challenge Cup Uganda 2019:

Group A – Monday Results:

• Djibouti 1-5 Uganda Hippos

• Eritrea 3-3 Sudan

Uganda Hippos humbled Djibouti 5-1 in a group A duel of the 2019 CECAFA Challenge Cup played at the Pece Stadium in Gulu, Northern Uganda on Monday.

Offensive midfielder Steven Sserwadda netted a brace with the other goals coming from forward Ivan Bogere, right back Justine Opiro and second half substitute Isma Mugulusi.

It took over 20 minutes for the Ugandan youngsters to break the resistance from the visitors.

Twice before the breakthrough from Sserwadda, two goals for the Hippos from Bogere and Najib Yiga were canceled by referee Lemma Nigussie following close off-side calls.

Sserwadda tapped home the opener on 25 minutes after a rebound from goalkeeper Omar Mohamed Mahamoud following an initial shot on target from Kenneth Ssemakula.

Bogere got the second on the stroke of half time for a 2-0 half time lead.

Sserwadda returned with the third seven minutes into the second half before Djibouti pulled a goal back through Kalid Osman Elmi for an ordinary mistake by goalkeeper Denis Otim.

Uganda Hippos’ goalkeeper saved a penalty from Eritrean captain Idriss Mogueh Omar.

Two late strikes from substitute Mugulusi and roving right back Justine Opiro gave Morley Byekwaso and his technical team something special to think about heading to the last game with Sudan on Wednesday.

Bright Anukani fresh from duties with the Uganda Cranes during the CHAN 2020 qualifier was among the three players introduced.

Anukani came on for Yiga with twenty minutes left on the clock.

The other changes witnessed Mugulusi taking over the slot for Ivan Asaba and Sadat Happy Anaku replacing two goal hero Sserwadda.

Uganda would have scored more goals on the evening but Mugulusi hit the post from an acute angle and Hassan Ssenyonjo got a shot blocked from close range after being set up by Anaku.

Uganda is now second on the group A log with four points, same as Sudan who have a better goal difference.

Sudan twice rallied from a goal down to hold Eritrea during a six goal stalemate.

Uganda will play a physical Sudanese side on Wednesday. On the same day, Eritrea will face Djibouti.