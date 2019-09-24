COSAFA U17 Women’s Championship

September 2019 Uganda 20- 0 Comoros – Anjalay stadium

Uganda U17 Women’s national team extended their flawless performance at the 2019 COSAFA U17 Women’s Championship with yet another commanding display on Tuesday.

A dominant display saw Uganda annihilate Comoros 20-0 to finish top in Group A and also qualify for the semifinals.

Like head coach Ayub Khalifa had urged his charges to score enough goals against Comoros, they did exactly as he wanted to dispatch the Island nation.

Skipper Juliet Nalukenge once again led by example and continued to attract attention at the tournament scoring seven goals in this game.

This therefore meant, she took her goal tally to 16 and currently leads the scoring charts.

Margaret Kunihira also was in fine form scoring five goals while Fauzia Najjemba scored a double brace (four goals).

Diminutive playmaker Shakira Nyinagahirwa registered a treble and right back Gillian Akadandi also spared time to move forward and appear on the score sheet.

The victory means Uganda topped Group A due to a superior goal difference better than that of Zambia who also ended the group stage on seven points.

Zambia won 8-0 against hosts Mauritius meaning they have scored 24 goals, 8 less than what Uganda has managed.

Both Zambia and Uganda will await the final Group B games on Friday to determine their semi-final opponents. The semi-final games are slated to be played on Friday.

Uganda’s Starting XI: Daphine Nyayenga (GK), Gilian Akadinda, Patricia Akiror, Stella Musubika, Bira Nadunga, Kevin Nakachwa, Margaret Kunihira, Samalie Nakachwa, Juliet Nalukenge, Fauzia Najjemba, Shakira Nyinagahirwa

Substitutes: Joan Namusisi (GK), Gift Nasasira (GK), Catherine Nagadya, Moureen Nangonzi, Precious Atwiine, Cissy Kabarwani, Hadijah Nandago, Zaitun Namaganda