CECAFA U2O Challenge Cup (Group B)

Zanzibar 0-5 Tanzania

Enterprising teenage striker Pius John Kelvin took matter into his own hands as Tanzania swept aside Zanzibar in their final group game played on Thursday at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

The Racing Genk bound lethal forward scored a hattrick and also set up midfielder Novastus Disnas Miroshi.

Lusajo Elukaga Mwaikenda had opened the scores just five minutes after kickoff powering home a header off Kelvin Nashon’s delivery from a corner.

Kelvin then rose to the occasion doubling the lead with a lovely drive before setting up Miroshi for the third goal midway through the second stanza.

Towards the end, he made a sole run to fire home while second half substitute Said Suleiman Luyaya was brought down in the box and Kelvin converted the penalty to complete his hat trick.

In the process, defender Mudathir Nassor Ali who caused the penalty was given a second booking.

Tanzania join Kenya on seven points and the two teams tie on both goals scored (9) and goals conceded (2).

Despite the loss, Zanzibar who beat Ethiopia 2-1 also qualify for the quarterfinals joining host Uganda, Sudan, Eritrea, Burundi and South Sudan as the 8 teams that will play at the next stage.