CECAFA U20 Quarterfinal fixtures

Sunday, 29th September 2019

Uganda Vs Tanzania – Pece War Memorial Stadium

Sudan vs South Sudan- Pece War Memorial stadium

Eritrea vs Zanzibar- FUFA Technical Centre

Kenya vs Burundi- FUFA Technical Centre

It is confirmed that Uganda Hippos will face Tanzania at the quarterfinal stage of the ongoing 2019 CECAFA U20 Challenge Cup.

The development comes after the climax of the group games on Thursday where Tanzania outwitted Zanzibar 5-0.

The result meant Tanzania and Kenya were level on points, goals scored and goals conceded.

Both Kenya and Tanzania ended the group stage on seven points and scored a total of eleven goals whilst conceding two goals.

However, Tanzania claimed the top spot in group B on disciplinary grounds picking three yellow cards while Kenya had five.

Uganda settled for third position in group A behind leaders Eritrea and Sudan that finished second.

Sudan will face neighbours South Sudan in the other quarterfinal game that will be played at Pece War Memorial stadium.

Eritrea who topped group A will take on Zanzibar while Kenya will face Burundi with both games to be played at FUFA Technical Centre