Buganda Region Football Club entity Lugazi Municipal FC unveiled its new players, the entire full squad and seasonal tickets prior to the kick-off of the 2019 – 2020 season.

The function was held at the club’s hub in Lugazi, graced by the executive committee members.

New Signings:

There are 12 new signings to include Robert Zziwa, Geoffrey Luutu, Gideon Mutekanga, Deo Sentongo, Martins Semuddu, Simon Tabu Oryem, Hillary Agodri, Ronald Kiddawalime, Farouq Nswemu, Yasin Walusimbi, George Kiryoowa and Diego Miisi Ssemugera.

Relatedly, the club also launched their new season match tickets in a bid to ensure the generation of more revenue.

These tickets will vary from 40,000 (VIP) to 20,000 (General), for all the home league, super cup and friendly games.

Recently, the club also received an assortment of football boots donated to the players Chris Garrett of Hopeline organization.

According to the club president, Abdul Kawuulu Mwanje, an ICT engineer by training, their main objective for the season is to qualify for the FUFA Big League, Uganda’s second tier league.

We are preparing well to assemble a good motivated team. One that will compete favourably and qualify for the FUFA Big League at the end of the season. Abdul Kawuulu Mwanje, Lugazi Municipal FC Chairman

Technical wing:

Dan Ssegawa is the team head coach. He is assisted by Moses Bulega and Gerald Efiti.

The new season for Buganda Regional League is expected to kick off early October 2019.

Full Team Squad:

Robert Zziwa, Geoffrey Luutu, Edgar Epiyayu, Stephen Okot, Paul Wasswa, Moses Buga, Gideon Mutekanga, Deo Sentongo, Martins Semuddu, Aziz Kato, Ibrahim Siibi Bbosa, Victar Namukuru, Simon Oryem Tabu, Hillary Agodri, Joseph Senyonjo, Wilbert Baguma, Gerard Ogwet, James Kaggwa, Ronald Kiddawalime, Fred Tabu, Farouq Nswemu, Yasin Walusimbi, George Kiryoowa, Miisi Diego Ssemugera