Team Uganda returns to the FIBA 3×3 U-23 World Cup with bigger expectations.

Having been part of the inaugural edition of the global event last year, the ladies head into this year’s competition hoping to better their 13th place finish.

Ritah Imanishimwe, the only player on the current team who featured at last year’s event, believes composure, focus and togetherness will the new-look team achieve the feat in Lanzhou, China.

“Composure as a team will help us go through this pool. We need to keep focused, play together and above all, we need to win from the very first game to the last otherwise I am contented with the team we have to be able to compete best,” the JKL Lady Dolphins shooting guard told FIBA.

“It is always a pleasure to represent Uganda. This opportunity gives us a chance to correct what was not done right at the last year’s edition,” she added.

Priscilla Abey, Sarah Ageno and Melisa Akullo complete Uganda’s team.

Uganda, Africa’s only representatives at the October 2-6 tournament, is placed in Pool C along with the highly ranked Mongolia who are third in the world, Romania, Germany, and Iran.

Uganda opens its campaign against Romania on October 3 at 4pm (EAT) before taking on Germany at 7:15pm (EAT) on the same day.

They will rest the following day before returning to action on October 5 to take on Iran at 5:10pm (EAT) and Mongolia at 7:55pm (EAT) in a bid for a place in the knockout stages of the world showpiece.