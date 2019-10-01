Days after the decision by the FUFA President Moses Magogo to step aside (for two months) pending investigations by the FIFA integrity committee over allegations of unsatisfactory sale for 2014 FIFA World Cup tickets, the petitioner (Allan Ssewanyana) has cried foul.

Ssewanyana, also a member of parliament (Makindye West), shadow minister of sports in opposition government as well as the Katwe United FC Chairman addressed the media questioning the continued silence by the Government of Uganda into the matter.

He calls upon internal investigations by the CID Director and minister of Education and sports.

Here is Ssewanyana’s detailed speech:

On May 30, 2017, I petitioned the World Football governing body, Federation of Uganda Football Association (FIFA) and the government of Uganda regarding the illegal sale of the 2014 World Cup tickets by FUFA President, Moses Magogo.

The World Football governing body allocated 177 tickets to FUFA but non of these were sold to Ugandans basing on the overwhelming evidence in my possession and as such, Magogo violated and breached the FIFA statures, code of ethics and disciplinary code, under the articles 13, 18, 19, 20, 21 and 22.

Whereas FIFA has progressed in the investigations, local authorities here in Uganda have deliberately remained tight-lipped despite petitioning the CID Director, Grace Akullo in 2017 and the Minister of Education and Sports.

I expected Ms Akullo to have concluded the investigations by now and avail the report to the public and subject the suspects to the existing judicial processes, but that has not happened since.

The same applies to the Education and Sports Minister, she has never mentioned any single word, not even showing any interest in the matter I raised. Why?

I don’t understand why the silence on the part of the Minister Janet Museveni on this illicit trading of 2014 World Cup tickets that were designated for Ugandans. Is she condoning these acts of theft on the people of Uganda?

I demand to know why the silence. This is an operating state with operating systems, we can not only wait for FIFA to conduct investigations for us.

I expect the CID Director and the Minister to respond to the matter in the shortest time possible.

Allan Ssewanyana (Hon)

MP Makindye West