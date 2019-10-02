Abdallah Mubiru was delighted with Police FC’s first win over the season and hopes it gets off pressure off his boys.

The Cops started the campaign on a sad note losing six points (3 in forfeiture to Onduparaka and three docked) and then lost 2-0 to Bul in their first physically played game.

They later drew with Mbarara City and SC Villa before the 1-0 win over Kyetume FC courtesy of Ben Ocen goal.

“It was an entertaining game where both teams went for it,” said Mubiru in a post-match interview. “But we were the better side and could have scored more but we were a bit jittery,” he added.

“But the most important thing was to get off the block and I hope the win gets the pressure off the boys.

Police’s next assignment comes on Friday with another away tie to six time champions Express FC at Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here