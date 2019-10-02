Abdallah Mubiru was delighted with Police FC’s first win over the season and hopes it gets off pressure off his boys.

The Cops started the campaign on a sad note losing six points (3 in forfeiture to Onduparaka and three docked) and then lost 2-0 to Bul in their first physically played game.

They later drew with Mbarara City and SC Villa before the 1-0 win over Kyetume FC courtesy of Ben Ocen goal.

“It was an entertaining game where both teams went for it,” said Mubiru in a post-match interview. “But we were the better side and could have scored more but we were a bit jittery,” he added.

“But the most important thing was to get off the block and I hope the win gets the pressure off the boys.

Police’s next assignment comes on Friday with another away tie to six time champions Express FC at Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku.